DFDS RO/RO newbuilds to have ABB shaft generators

MAY 9, 2017 — The two 236 m RO/RO cargo ships being built at Jinling Shipyard in China for Denmark's DFDS will have ABB shaft generators and turbochargers.

Two shaft generators will be installed in each of the ships allowing the main engines to operate at a wider, more optimal speed range.

The shaft generator system takes its power from main engines, thereby increasing safety if there is a failure on the auxiliary engine. The ships' main engines will also be turbocharged by ABB's latest generation technology.

Juha Koskela, Managing Director of ABB's Marine and Ports business said, "Efficiency and safety are cornerstones of the maritime industry and our shaft generators will introduce both to these DFDS vessels. Not only is this an environmentally friendly technology but it is also very cost effective."

By using an alternative power source, the shaft generators allow the main engines and the propeller pitch to be optimized no matter what the vessel speed, improving overall fuel efficiency. The system will be tailored for the vessels which will operate in DFDS' North Sea network.

The shaft generator system is compatible with shore-to-ship power. This allows the ship to shut down its auxiliary engines when it berths, therefore reducing emissions and vibrations.

Two high performance A270-L turbochargers, for two-stroke engines were selected for each vessel, reducing fuel and consequently lowering emissions further.

For the typical demands of low-speed marine engines, the turbochargers offer greater engine operating flexibility: high pressure tuning for part or low loads, and designed for best efficiency in slow-, and ultra-slow steaming.

The two 6,700 lane meter RO/RO vessels, the largest ever freight vessels to be built for DFDS, are scheduled for delivery at the beginning of 2019. DFDS has options with the shipbuilder for a further four vessels.