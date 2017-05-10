Smit Lamnalco opts for KVH maritime solution

MAY 10, 2017 – Middleton, RI, based KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) reports that Rotterdam headquartered Smit Lamnalco finalized an agreement earlier this year to install KVH's maritime solution on its offshore vessels.

Following a successful field trial with KVH's mini-VSAT Broadband connectivity and TracPhone V3-IP satellite communications antenna system, the KVH has already delivered and installed its maritime solution on 20 Smit Lamnalco offshore vessels with that total potentially rising to 100 vessels.

"We are extremely happy with the performance of KVH's systems and services based on our test, and are proceeding to upgrade our vessels with this complete solution," says Patrick van Woudenberg, group IT manager for Smit Lamnalco. "KVH is a great partner for us, and their knowledgeable technical staff helped design a solution that we can replicate across our fleet to standardize the connectivity on our vessels and improve our operational efficiency."

The solution chosen by Smit Lamnalco includes KVH's mini-VSAT Broadband service with a usage-based monthly airtime package; TracPhone V3-IP Ku-band antenna system and Integrated CommBox Modem (ICM) belowdecks unit; and, CommBox network management and VPN solutions, as well as VoIP service. All the hardware is protected by the KVH OneCare support program and warranty. The solution also comes with the myKVH portal, which provides vessel location, connectivity details, vessel tracking, and control of onboard data usage.



"We are proud to be Smit Lamnalco's choice for their impressive fleet, and the successful field test validates the high quality of our products and services," says Mark Guthrie, KVH vice president of global channel management. "Our solution provides many benefits of broadband connectivity, for everything from communications to crew welfare, and Smit Lamnalco sees the advantages of this approach."



Smit Lamnalco is a leading provider of towage and associated marine services to the oil and gas terminal industry. With more than 225 vessels and close to 3,000 staff worldwide, Smit Lamnalco is dedicated to providing marine support services tailored to the operational needs of global customers in local markets. Active in almost 30 countries, Smit Lamnalco specializes in bringing international standards on safety, logistics, mooring, and towage to onshore and offshore operations in challenging environments.