AWO approves LR to carry out RCP audits

MAY 10, 2017 — The American Waterways Operators (AWO) has approved classification society Lloyd's Register (LR) as a third-party organization authorized to conduct audits of member operations as part of the AWO Responsible Carrier Program (RCP).

The RCP is a safety management system that provides a framework for the U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry to continuously improve safety and environmental performance. In order to be in compliance with the RCP – a condition of AWO membership – member companies must undergo recurring management and vessel audits by an approved independent third-party entity.

In 2016, the Coast Guard finalized its Subchapter M regulations establishing towing vessel safety and inspection requirements. Under Subchapter M, vessel operators can choose between adopting a Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) or having their vessels boarded annually for inspection by the Coast Guard. AWO's RCP has been approved by the Coast Guard as an existing towing safety management system that meets Subchapter M requirements.

"We're excited to join the AWO family and add our expertise in small vessels, towboats, and the inland waterways," said Mark Darley, President of Lloyd's Register North America, Inc. and Marine Manager for the Americas. "With over 120 marine auditors and surveyors in North America alone, we're ready to help the industry further its commitment to a culture of safety through the Responsible Carrier Program and Subchapter M regulations."

"We welcome Lloyd's Register as an approved third-party auditor for AWO's Responsible Carrier Program," commented AWO President & CEO Tom Allegretti. "One of AWO's core missions is to ensure that its member companies operate according to the highest safety and environmental standards, and the success of the RCP in accomplishing this objective depends on utilization of high-quality auditors like Lloyd's Register."

The American Waterways Operators is the national trade association representing the tugboat, towboat and barge industry, which operates on the rivers, the Great Lakes, and along the coasts and in the harbors of the United States.