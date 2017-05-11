Wartsila to power world's largest expedition mega yacht

MAY 11, 2017 — Wärtsilä is to supply the main engines for the first Endeavor class expedition mega yacht that Genting Hong Kong is building for its Crystal Cruises unit at its German shipbuilding unit, MV Werften. There is an option for an additional two vessels in the class series.

Measuring about 160 m long and 23 m wide, the new 22,000 gt vessel will be the world's largest expedition mega yacht with ice class certification, and will be able to operate in polar region waters.

Passenger comfort and operational reliability were cited as major considerations selection of the equipment.

Four 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 32 engines combined with Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR) systems will provide the electrical power for the ship. The system is fully compliant with the IMO Tier III exhaust emission regulations set out in Annex VI of the MARPOL 73/78 convention. The equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard in 2018.



"This is an exciting newbuild project and we are proud to have been selected as a supplier. The Wärtsilä 32 engine is extremely well proven and features excellent reliability and easy maintenance, both of which were important factors in its selection," says Lars Anderson, Vice President, Engine Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.



"We have enjoyed a good relationship with Wärtsilä for a number of years and we know and trust their products. The successful development of this ship is due to good cooperation and communication between all the project partners," says Axel Rothe, Vice President, Procurement and Logistics, MV Werften.



Wärtsilä has delivered more than 30 Wärtsilä 32 engines for eight vessels built by the shipyards in the group and has also delivered the majority of the four-stroke engines, both main and auxiliary, installed by the shipyards in the past ten years.