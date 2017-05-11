Damen Maaskant books order for beam trawler

MAY 11, 2017 — Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam is to build a new beam trawler for the Hakvoort Brothers, based in Urk, the Netherlands. The vessel, which will be built using a stock hull, will join another fishing boat operated by Hakvoort Brothers that was built by Damen Maaskant shipyard, 17 years ago.

Based on a well proven design, the new trawler will be 41.05 metres in length and have a beam of 9 metres. As yet unnamed, her registration number will be UK-46.

Beam trawlers use outrigger booms to tow two trawls, one on each side. In the North Sea they are commonly used to catch shrimp and flatfish. The last such fishing boat to join the Dutch fishing fleet was the Catharina KW-145, launched in 2006. Prior to that, Maaskant delivered two others; the Cornelia BR-14 in 2004 and the Jan Cornelis GO-22 in 2006. Both these were also built to the Damen Maaskant design.

The specification will include a type 12 DZC main engine from ABC, delivering 1,999 hp at 700 rpm to a Reintjes gearbox, type WAF 3455, and a nozzle propeller with a diameter of 3,600 mm. The winch will be a Maaskant winch, type M 220 EP4 160 EP6.

Completion is scheduled for February 2018, and the new vessel will be an integral part of the growth of the company as the next generation of Hakvoorts join the business.

Frits van Dongen, Managing Director at Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam, commented, "It gives us great pleasure to be building another beam trawler for a long-standing customer. We are confident that the new vessel will give many years of efficient and effective service."