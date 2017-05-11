Hoppe Marine acquires Intering business from Rolls-Royce

MAY 11, 2017 — Following the acquisition of Rolls-Royce's Intering business, Hoppe Marine GmbH, Hamburg, Germany, says that it now offers the world's broadest expertise in tailormade, optimized solutions for vessel anti-heeling and passive roll damping systems, under the Flume, Hoppe, and Intering brand names.

The Intering acquisition, which closed May 8, includes U-Tank-Systems for roll damping, Blower Anti-Heeling Systems for seagoing ships, as stand-alone or combined solutions, and pump-based Anti- Heeling Systems.

"The broad experience portfolio, which Hoppe Marine has accumulated from thousands of successful Hoppe and Flume systems, will now be ideally complemented by the Intering line," says Hoppe Marine Managing Director and shareholder Marc Rohde.

Janne Silden from Rolls-Royce Marine Deutschland says, "We are convinced that our former Intering customers will be in good hands at Hoppe Marine, and we will continue to focus on our core products and capabilities. We wish Hoppe Marine well for the future."