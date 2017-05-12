Moran's Tregurtha is new AWO Chairman

MAY 12, 2017 — Edward J. "Ted" Tregurtha, President, Moran Towing Corporation, was elected Chairman of the American Waterways Operators (AWO) at the association's recent Spring Convention in Washington, DC. Tom Marian, General Counsel at Buffalo Marine Service, Inc., was elected Vice Chairman.

Mr. Tregurtha succeeds outgoing Chairman James F. Farley, VP Industry Relations, Kirby Corporation.

Recognizing that AWO member companies face significant economic and policy challenges in the year ahead, Mr. Tregurtha characterized the coming year as a time of great opportunity for the tugboat, towboat and barge industry.

"Most of the economic indicators from the stock market to consumer confidence, unemployment rates, and trade have all moved in a favorable direction for quite some time. These developments bode well for maritime commerce," Mr. Tregurtha said. "We also have a new Administration that is sending encouraging signals for our industry. The Trump Administration has indicated its intent to execute policies in the best interests of American industry and the American labor force. There is a renewed emphasis on strengthening national defense and homeland security, and several key appointees have specifically discussed the indispensability of the Jones Act to the achievement of those goals. And our most important government partner, the United States Coast Guard, has explicitly recognized the criticality of maritime commerce to the U.S. economy."

"Let's seize the opportunity to achieve advocacy results for our industry, specifically by passing [the Commercial Vessel Incidental Discharge Act], safeguarding the Jones Act from any attempts to weaken it, and ensuring that the efficient operation of maritime commerce – an interstate industry by definition – is not infringed upon by state governments," Mr. Tregurtha said. "And let's seize the opportunity to forge and strengthen critical relationships, within and outside government, to create a public policy environment that's conducive to helping this vital industry continue to thrive."

Mr. Tregurtha added that Charting the Future, the AWO Strategic Plan for 2017-2022, will serve as the organization's "roadmap" for achieving these objectives.