Blue Water Shipping wins new Kazakhstan contract

MAY 12, 2017 — Esbjerg, Denmark headquartered Blue Water Shipping is leading a consortium that includes Manchester Shipping which has been awarded a new contract in support for the international transport of modular cargo from the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea – via the Russian Inland Waterway System – to Prorva in Kazakhstan. This will involve the use of up to 11 barges and 29 tugs. These vessels will be upgraded and modified where required to meet the specific transport requirements of the cargo movements.

The consortium will work in close cooperation with the leading Russian tug and barge operators for the provision of the vessels' crews and services within the Russian Inland Waterways. This will bring significant investment into the Russian system.

As with three contracts won by Blue Water last year, this latest award relates to the Tengizchevroil (TCO) Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP-WPMP).

The 2016 contracts required the construction of 20 specially designed Module Carrying Vessels (MCVs).

"Blue Water Shipping has more than 20 years of experience in complex transport in the Caspian Sea region, and we are honored and very delighted to have been awarded these contracts for TCO. We are in close partnership with strong and leading companies for each of the contracts," states Kurt Skov, CEO and founder of Blue Water Shipping.

Current partners in TCO are: Chevron Overseas Company, 50 percent; KazMunayGas NC JSC, 20 percent; ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures Inc., 25 percent and LUKARCO B.V., 5 percent.