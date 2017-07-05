Austal Philippines launches 50 m Incat Crowther design cat

JULY 5, 2017 — Austal Philippines' Balamban, Cebu, shipyard has launched SeaStar 11, a 50 m Incat Crowther design catamaran passenger ferry for South Korean operator Seaspovill.

The vessel will join the operator's existing fleet running from the mainland ports of Donghae and Gangneung to the island of Ulleung-do.

Incat Crowther worked with Seaspovill to develop the design of the vessel, offering any advantages over an off-the-shelf production design, and then assisted in the preparation of a preliminary design package and the selection of the shipbuilder.

During this process, Incat Crowther representatives attended operations with Seaspovill and performed detailed route operability analysis.

The fully IMO HSC compliant vessel is optimized for through-life efficiency. Structural weight has been reduced by the use of Incat Crowther's advanced FEA systems to develop efficient cross structure that increases tunnel clearance without undue increases to hull depth and weight. Long waterline length combines with the low structural weight to provide low capital costs and lower fuel burn.

The operational envelope of the vessel is enhanced, allowing operation in rougher conditions, significantly reducing the number of lost days.

Incat Crowther says that seakeeping will be exceptional, with a combination of z-bow hull form and center bow giving the operator new levels of operability and comfort.

To integrate seamlessly with the existing fleet and infrastructure, the vessel is configured around multiple boarding and mooring configurations and maintains existing key points.

SeaStar 11's primary boarding location will be the midship doors, which are fitted with hinged ramps operated by electric winches. From here, passengers will enter a large central space with plenty of luggage storage and a stairway to the upper deck. Bathrooms and a kiosk are located aft. A total of 346 passengers are accommodated on the main deck.

The upper deck seats 96 passengers, plus 8 passengers in a VIP cabin. A crew room is located adjacent to the elevated wheelhouse, whilst an additional two toilets are located aft.

Below decks, the engine rooms are laid out in a clean, accessible manner and feature removal hatches over each engine with overhead obstacles eliminated.

Powered by four MTU 16V2000 M72 main engines, each producing 1440 kW and driving KaMeWa 56A3 waterjets, SeaStar 11 is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 40 knots. The vessel has been optimized for a loaded operating speed of 33 knots at a modest MCR.

Specifications - 50m catamaran passenger ferry

Length Overall 163' 9" / 49.9m

Length Waterline 156' 6" / 47.7m

Beam Overall 37' 9" / 11.5m

Draft (hull) 4' 4" / 1.3m

Depth 12' 10" / 3.9m

Construction Marine grade aluminum

Passengers 450

Crew 6