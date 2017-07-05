Bulgarian shipyard delivers first of three RAmparts 2700 tugs

JULY 5, 2017 — The MTG Dolphin Shipyard in Varna, Bulgaria, has delivered the first in a series of three Robert Allan Ltd. design tugs to Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar) JSC.

The tug, named Alcor, is a multi-purpose RAmparts 2700, working off a forward towing winch for ship handling and is equipped for coastal towing with towing gear aft including a tow hook and fittings for an optional winch.

The vessel has been outfitted to the highest standards for a normal operating crew of six. The Master’s and Chief Engineer’s cabins are located on the main deck, as are the galley and mess deck. Two additional double crew cabins are located on the lower accommodations deck.

The deck machinery comprises a DMT Marine Equipment ATW-210 ship assist hawser winch on the bow, spooled with 150 m of 40 mm Dyneema line. The vessel is also fitted for an optional DMT Marine Equipment TW-010 towing winch aft with a capacity of 600 m of 40 mm steel wire. A DMT Marine Equipment DTH 45-90 tow hook is also fitted aft, on a towing staple. An AMCO VEBA V812FM knuckle boom deck crane is located on the aft deck.

The raised forecastle and elevated wheelhouse ensure good all-round visibility of the working decks. The reduced beam provides for a higher free running speed when transiting between ship assist tasks.

Main propulsion for each tug comprises a pair of CAT 3512C diesel engines, each rated 1,350 kW at 1,600 rpm and each driving a Veth VZ-1250A Z-drive unit, with a 2,000 mm diameter fixed pitch propeller.

The electrical plant consists of two (2) identical CAT C7.1 diesel gen-sets, each with a power output of 118 ekW, 50 Hz.

For more information on the RAmparts 2700 terminal/assist tug, or on any other high-performance vessel designs developed by Robert Allan Ltd., please contact design@ral.ca.

Particulars of Alcor are:

Length overall: 27.60 m

Beam, molded, extreme: 10.00 m

Depth, molded (hull): 4.17 m

Maximum draft: 3.95 m

Gross Tonnage: 307

The tug was designed and constructed to satisfy all applicable Rules and Regulations of Bureau Veritas and Bulgarian Flag State.

The tank capacities are as follows:

Fuel Oil: 57.8 cu.m

Potable Water: 11.9 cu.m

Main Engine Lube Oil: 1.0 cu.m

Sludge Tank: 2.4 cu.m

Grey Water: 4.5 cu.m.

Emergency Black Water: 4.5 cu.m.

Trials results were as follows (average/maximum):

Bollard Pull, ahead: 40/41 tonnes

Bollard Pull, astern: 38/40 tonnes

Free running speed, ahead: 13.1 knots