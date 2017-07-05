LNG fueled research ship to have MacGregor equipment

JULY 5, 2017 — An advanced dual-fuel (LNG) research vessel being built by the Fassmer shipyard in Berne, Germany, is to have MacGregor oceanographic winches and Triplex deck handling systems. MacGregor equipment deliveries are planned for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

The 74 m vessel, Atair II, is under construction for the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH). It will operate in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, conducting hydrographic surveys and wreck search operations in addition to marine environmental monitoring. The vessel will have a 200 sq.m working deck that features laboratories and an air pollution measurement station.

"To develop the most value-adding solution for this state-of-the-art research vessel, MacGregor has worked closely with the shipyard," says Esko Karvonen, Vice President, Smart Ocean Technology, MacGregor. "This cooperation not only means that our systems meet the needs of the operator, but ensures its safe and reliable operation"

"Our systems are based on proven technology and are customized to carefully handle a full range of sophisticated hydrographic survey equipment," he adds.

