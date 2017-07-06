Campbell Transportation adds to barge and towboat fleet

As a result of latest acquisition, Campbell Transportation Company now owns and/or manages over 1,100 barges and 50 towboats

JULY 6, 2017 — Houston, PA, headquartered Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. (CTC) reports that it has completed the acquisition of certain affreightment contracts along with 155 barges and four towboats from American Commercial Barge Line LLC.

They will operate on the Ohio River system.

The four towboats, all of which are 3,000 HP, include the M/V Roger W. Keeney, M/V James R. Morehead, M/V James E. Pinson, and the M/V Jeffery A. Raike.

As a result of this acquisition, Campbell Transportation Company now owns and/or manages over 1,100 barges and 50 towboats on the inland waterways, along with four shipyard facilities and a marine construction company.