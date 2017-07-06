Italian owner takes delivery of first Damen tug

JULY 6, 2017 — When Italy's Ocean S.r.l. recently took delivery of its first Damen tug, a Stan Tug 2608, the signing of the delivery documentation, at the Palazzo Reale in Milan, was a royal occasion — attended by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands as part of a recent State Visit to Italy with a parallel Netherlands Economic Mission.

Ocean, part of the Ocean-Team Group, will deploy the vessel in harbor towage operations in the ports of Monfalcone and Porto Nogaro in the northern part of the Adriatic Sea.

The new tug, called Bat, will strengthen Ocean's capacity in the compact confines of Monfalcone. To this end, the 26 m vessel's 45-tonne bollard pull has been supplemented with an aft winch to allow operations over the stern as well as over the bow. Further modifications include installation of FiFi equipment (600 cu.m capacity), towing pins and adjustments required for Italian Flag compliance.

Damen delivered the Bat on its own keel from Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.

"This is another service that we can offer our customers," says Damen Regional Sales Manager Andrea Trevisan. "I would like to praise the excellent work carried out by the delivery crew in sailing the tug from our specialist tug production yard. This was not an easy task as it was the beginning of the monsoon season, which saw this 26 m long tug experiencing 5 m high waves. Vessel and crew arrived safely at the delivery destination in Trieste, Italy."

An important aspect of the vessel order was Ocean's specification for a fast delivery time. "We required a delivery time of six months – and we are pleased to say that Damen has fully met our requirements," says Ocean Managing Director, Mrs Michela Cattaruzza Bellinello.