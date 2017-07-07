Navy eyes acquisition of AGOR variant

JULY 7, 2017 — The Navy is conducting market research in support of preliminary planning for acquisition of a NOAA Auxiliary General Oceanographic Research (AGOR) Variant.

In a "Sources Sought" notice issued yesterday, Naval Sea Systems Command says the vessel will be a modern monohull research ship capable of performing integrated, interdisciplinary, oceanographic research in areas ranging from shallow coastal and continental shelf areas to oceans worldwide.

The ship will be capable of performing tasks related to marine geology and geophysics, ocean engineering, marine acoustics, bathymetry, gravimetry and magnetometry, physical, chemical and biological oceanography, and multi-discipline environmental investigations. It will be designed, constructed, and built to commercial standards.

(Solicitation Number:N00024-18-R-2201)

