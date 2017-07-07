Volvo Penta to take majority stake in maker of powerful outboards

JULY 7, 2017 — Volvo Penta has signed an agreement to become the major owner of Milwaukee, WI, based outboard motor manufacturer, Seven Marine, which produces the most powerful outboard models in the world, running at 557 and 627 hp.

"With this acquisition, Volvo Penta is entering the outboard motor segment, says Volvo Penta president, Björn Ingemanson. "With Seven Marine, we are on a journey to expand the scope of supply with our customers and invest in the growth of a platform to shape the future of the outboard industry."

Volvo Penta says the deal will broaden its technology platform, offering a modular, cutting-edge solution, regardless of the energy source, to deliver the desired power in the water. Seven Marine will be able to further develop its existing innovative outboard technology to satisfy a wider range of needs for its premium and exclusive customer base. This acquisition will strengthen their combined footprint in the marine market.

"This is an exciting step for Volvo Penta," says Ron Huibers, president of Volvo Penta of the Americas. "We are combining the strength of two highly innovative companies to deliver an unbeatable engine range for the gasoline segment. We will not only come to market with an extremely attractive outboard solution, but we will deliver the benefits of our world-class service network to a broader range of customers."

Seven Marine's small block V8 engines are fitted horizontally and leverage modern, automotive quality and technology. This includes use of fresh-water cooling for enhanced durability and corrosion protection and a supercharger to produce excellent performance.

The use of automotive technology is a common aspect between Volvo Penta's gasoline sterndrive range and Seven Marine's outboard motors. Seven Marine's approach to exploring new techniques and design architecture is a key driver behind Volvo Penta's decision to become majority owner in the company,.

"The Seven Marine concept mirrors the successful strategy we have followed in pursuing automotive technology," says Björn Ingemanson, president of Volvo Penta. "Just as we are a leader in diesel and gasoline engine technology, Seven Marine leads its market for state-of-the-art outboards."

Seven Marine will operate as a stand-alone entity retaining its brand, product line and organizational structure. Ron Huibers, Volvo Penta's president of the Americas region, will be the chairman of Seven Marine and Rick Davis will remain as Seven Marine's president and CEO.

"This is a great development for us," says Rick Davis, president and CEO, at Seven Marine. "As a young company we have pushed ourselves forward to revolutionize the outboard experience in a short period of time. And in partnering with Volvo Penta, we will have a solid backing to continue improving the customer experience through the pursuit of technological and innovation advancement."

The agreement is subject to conditions and is expected to close in the nearest future.

Quadruple installation of the Seven Marine 627 hp outboard.