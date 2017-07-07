Karpowership orders 38 MAN engines for floating power plants

JULY 7, 2017 — The Turkish energy company Karpowership has placed an order for a total of 38 MAN 51/60 engines. They will be used in its fleet of powerships (floating power plants).

According to MAN Diesel & Turbo, 18 of the units will be multi-fuel engines, which can be run on gas or liquid fuel. Another 20 are pure gas engines, including the MAN 18V51/60G TS, currently the most powerful and efficient gas engine in the world. The engines each have a power output of 18.5 - 20.4 MW, and deliveries are due to start later this year. Installation and commissioning will take place in 2017 and 2018.

"Powerships perform an important function in the Power Generation segment. They quickly and reliably make power available, which not only enables economic growth but also secures the livelihood of millions of people around the world," explains Wayne Jones, Chief Sales Officer of MAN Diesel & Turbo. "We are proud to open a new chapter of our partnership with Karpowership, a strong relationship that now spans nearly ten years."

Karpowership is the world's only company that operates a whole fleet of powerships. A total of 13 ships currently generate a total capacity of more than 2.7 gigawatts. Further ships with a power capacity of 5.3 GW are currently under construction.

Last October its subsidiary Karpowership Indonesia signed d a cooperation deal with state-owned shipbuilder PAL Indonesia to manufacture power ships with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW). Floating power plants are very suitable for Indonesia, which its=many islands.