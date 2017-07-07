MEPC 71 agrees roll back of BWTS implementation schedule

JULY 7, 2017 — IMO's Marine Environmental Committee today wrapped up its weeklong 71st session. Among significant decisions were an agreement delaying the mandatory ballast water management system (BWMS) installation date for existing ships. This, of course, makes no difference to ships trading to or from the U.S., which will still have to meet U.S. Coast Guard regulations.

Other issues dealt with at the MEPC session included new NOx Tier III Emission Control Areas, revisions to bunker delivery notes, guidelines for IMO’s Fuel Oil Data Collection System and discussions on IMO’s Strategy on GHG Emissions.

ABS has issued a Regulatory News Brief on the session that you can download HERE

Lloyd's Register has issued a statutory alert on the new implementation dates agreed for installation of ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) that you can access HERE