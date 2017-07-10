Gondan delivers second dual fuel tug of trio

JULY 10, 2017 — The second LNG fueled dual fuel escort tugs to be built in Europe, PAX, has successfully completed sea trials and has been delivered to Norway's Østensjø Rederi A/S by Spanish shipbuilder Gondan.

PAX is the second in a seies of three tugs on order at the Gondan shipyard for Østensjø. The first tug, DUX, was delivered by the shipyard in May.

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd. the 40.2 m x and 16 m PAX will provide services to Statoil at its far-north terminal, located at Melkøya in the Barents Sea, under severe weather conditions.

Built to withstand harsh environments, the 40.2 m x 16 m vessel is shaped specifically to provide full operational availability at temperatures of 20 degrees below zero and combines environmental sustainability through the use of LNG as fuel in most of its operations — complying with IMO Tier III emissions standards —with the flexibility of diesel power to ensure a high level of operational security.

Among its duties, PAX will conduct approximately 300 LNG ship escorts annually, will assist with berthing operations and will be maintained in readiness for emergency services such as long line towing, fire-fighting, and oil spill response.