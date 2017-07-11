Hudong Zhonghua LNG newbuilds to have latest GTT technology

JULY 11, 2017 — Paris headquartered GTT has received an order from the China's Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Corp. Ltd. in relation to four 174,000 cu.m LNG carriers to be built at the shipyard for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL), with deliveries starting in late 2019.

They will be equipped with GTT's NO96-L03+ technology, an evolution of the well-known NO96 technology used in more than 200 vessels. The configuration of the NO96-L03+ containment system guarantees a boil-off rate of 0.1% cargo volume per day.

"This is an extraordinary order, a very large and major shipbuilding project to which we are proud to contribute," said Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT. "In addition, the four vessels concerned will be equipped with the technology NO96-L03+, a success for the new GTT technologies recently developed."