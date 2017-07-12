Non-spherical LNG tank concept gets ABS Approval in Principle

Non spherical design enables shipbuilders to increase volume of LNG carried within given hull dimensions

JULY 12, 2017 — A new Moss-type LNG tank design concept developed by Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has gained Approval in Principle (AIP) from classification society ABS.

Designated as an IMO Type B independent tank, this concept takes a new approach by applying a non-spherical tank design to increase the use of space on board an LNG carrier. According to KHI, the non-spherical design concept allows Panamax-size LNG carriers to expand their total carrying capacity to 180,000 cu.m, a 25,000 cu.m volume increase compared to using spherical tanks.

In issuing its AIP, ABS reviewed the strength and fatigue analysis to support KHI in demonstrating the feasibility of the new concept.

"As the Panama Canal expands and LNG demand increases, owners and operators are looking to gain efficiencies without compromising safety," says KHI Ship & Offshore Company General Manager for the Engineering Division Hideaki Naoi. "This new concept adds 15% more carrying capacity while maintaining the size of the new Panamax tankers. By working with a proven technology leader like ABS, we were able to prove the feasibility of this innovative design."

"We are pleased to issue this AIP that further demonstrates our commitment to technology advancements and safety," says ABS Vice President for Global Gas Solutions Patrick Janssens. "KHI's concept applies the latest technologies, introducing new efficiencies and innovations that promote a safer and more sustainable shipping industry."