Cruise majors keep Grand Bahama Shipyard bustling

Sensation was one of five Carnival Cruise Line ships to visit Grand Bahama Shipyard in first half 2017

JULY 12, 2017 — Grand Bahama Shipyard (GBS) Freeport, Grand Bahama reports that it has a total of 23 cruise vessels scheduled for dry dock in 2017. It has completed work on 17 of them in the first half of 2017.

Owned and/or operated by the major players in the industry, the ships have generally had a scope of works including significant propulsion and technical systems overhauls, hull treatment, accommodations and public spaces upgrades and the addition of onboard attraction facilities.

Carnival Cruise Lines dry docked five vessels — the Ecstasy, Dream, Sensation, Glory and Breeze — to close its 2016-2017 dry dock season. Similarities in each dry-dock project were full hull blasting and application of silicone coatings; major technical projects including major steel replacement in underwater areas and pipe replacements on multiple systems throughout the vessels.

GBS supported the overhaul of thrusters and stabilizers, as well as fabrication and installation of sea chests that were fitted into hulls to support the requirements of newly installed scrubber systems.

Other major technical projects were the positioning of additional diesel generator modules (ADG) on four vessels and the installation of cyclo-convertor drivesin a major co-op project with GBS/ABB/Carnival.

On the hotel side, GBS supported the Carnival Hotel Refurbishment Team with interior structural modification works on several vessels and the construction and installation of the "Water Works" attraction.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines' Grandeur of the Sea received a scrubber system, enhancements to aluminum and steel structures of the upper deck, and complete hull blasting and application of silicone coating. A project of note undertaken by the yard was the erection and maintenance of a 1,500 cu.m complex scaffolding structure to support interior renovations.



Princess Cruise Lines returned with two vessels, the Caribbean Princess and the Pacific Princess. Both replaced approx. 11 tons of steel in structural projects on the hull and upper decks. Other projects of note included the application of the intricate Princess livery on the bow of each vessel by a highly skilled team from the GBS Hull Treatment Department.



Celebrity Summit visited in April for a major ABB Azipods overhaul. The yard team is now so well versed in this work that the vessel was ready to return to operations within seven days of going into dry dock.

Norwegian Cruise Lines dry docked five ships within the first half of 2017. Norwegian Sky dry-docked for works that included UTM on pool structures, replacement of galley equipment. GBS supported Rolls-Royce on the overhaul of CPP and thrusters, and further assisted by constructing and maintaining complex scaffolding in support of interior renovation projects.

Extensive work programs for the Pearl and Jade included full blast and application of silicone coatings, the installation of new ballast water treatment system pipe lines; the overhaul of thrusters, stabilizers and ABB Azipods.

Disney Cruise Lines docked Fantasy for its first class related dry docking. Works included an extensive hull treatment and anode replacement program plus the erection and maintenance of a 10,000 cu.m complex scaffold stage to support major water park and slide refurbishments.

Oceania's Insignia and Regent's Seven Seas Mariner both visited the shipyard for a quick refit.