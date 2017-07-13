Goltens to retrofiit two BP gas carriers with BWTS

JULY 13, 2017 — Goltens has been awarded a contract for the engineering and retrofit installation of OceanSaver ballast water treatment (BWT) systems on-board two BP Shipping gas carriers.

The vessels to be retrofitted are the two 138,000 cu.m LNG vessels British Innovator and British Merchant.

Goltens will undertake the engineering and prefabrication work in 2017 and then complete the installation services in 2018.

"We look forward to working closely with BP and applying our well-proven process to the retrofit of these two gas carriers in the most efficient manner" says Roy Strand, Chief Operating Officer of Goltens Worldwide.

Goltens has centers of excellence in Oslo, Miami, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Busan and Groningen in the Netherlands, where the Green Technologies division is headquartered.

Goltens provides clients with comprehensive support for their BWT retrofit projects, including 3D laser scanning and design engineering, system evaluation and comparisons, total engineering packages; including bill of materials, 3D shipyard installation drawings and instructions and Marine Class Submittals, as well as full turnkey installations.

Goltens is a market leader for ballast water retrofit projects having been involved in more than 240 projects covering a broad range of vessel types and all of the major BWTS manufacturers.