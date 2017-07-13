Survey specialist MMT Sweden invests in growth

JULY 13, 2017 — Frolunda, Sweden, based high resolution marine survey specialist MMT Sweden AB intends to keep growing its business. It has chartered in a new survey vessel and is investing in its second Surveyor Interceptor high speed survey ROV.

The survey vessel is the DP 2 survey/IMR vessel M/V Olympic Delta. It is being chartered in on a long-term contract with Norwegian shipowner Olympic Subsea ASA.

MMT says the Olympic Delta is an environmental friendly vessel and is one of the most modern and advanced ships in its segment. MMT will use the vessel for ROV survey services and the first project will be in Biscay.

"The investment in a new Surveyor Interceptor will increase our capacity to our customers, to bring the revolutionary technology and services that this new concept represents," says MMT, which adds that the investment in the Surveyor Inceptor is being made in partnership with Reach Subsea.

Commenting on the expansion, MMT's CEO Stefan Eliasson said: "This is an important milestone for MMT. With these new platforms we will maintain our position as the technical forefront marine survey company for the offshore industry."

Team Surveyor Interceptor 2. From the left, Erik K Bakkevig (CEO Kystdesign), Ola Oskarsson (founder & CTO, MMT) and Jostein Alendal (CEO, Reach Subsea). © all right reserved to MMT