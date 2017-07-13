USCG releases draft NVIC on facility cyber security

JULY 13, 2017 — The U.S. Coast Guard has released a draft of its planned Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) entitled "Guidelines for Addressing Cyber Risks at Maritime Security Act (MTSA) Regulated Facilities).

The draft NVIC says that MTSA-regulated facilities are instructed to analyze vulnerabilities with computer systems and networks in their Facility Security Assessment (FSA).

To assist Facility Security Officers (FSOs) in completing this requirement the draft NVIC provides guidance and recommended practices for MTSA regulated facilities to address cyber related vulnerabilities.

It looks at how existing requirements relate to cybersecurity measures, and what would be recommended to be included in the Faculty Security Plan.

It includes draft guidance on implementing a cyber risk management governance program to include establishment of a cyber risk management team, policies, programs, and identification of critical systems. This guidance is based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). and NIST

The Coast Guard is requesting that comments be submitted to the docket by September 11, 2017.

Download the draft NVIC HERE