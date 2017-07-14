Solstad Farstad sells first vessel since merger

JULY 14, 2017 — Norway's Solstad Farstad ASA has shed its first vessel since its formation last month by the merger of Deep Sea Supply, Farstad Shipping and Solstad Offshore. Wholly owned subsidiary Farstad Supply AS has sold the AHTS Far Shogun to an undisclosed buyer for an undisclosed price.

Built at the Langsten shipyard in Norway in 2010, the vessel is a 23,664 BHP UT731 CD. It was handed over to the new owner yesterday.

Solstad Farstad says the sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for third quarter 2017.