Cummins-powered bunkering tanker nears completion

JULY 17, 2017 — A 150,000-gallon self-propelled bunkering tanker under construction for Maxum Petroleum at Jesse Co Metal Fabrication and Machinery, Tacoma, WA, will be less than 100 gross tons and thus qualify for a two-person day-boat operation around Seattle (although it also has accommodations for four, making longer runs practical).

"We wanted a vessel that would allow us to quickly and efficiently serve our diesel and lube oil customers in Puget Sound" says Maxum Petroleum's Mike Curry. "We have 15,000 barrel barge doing the job now but this boat will be more efficiently handle our ATB customers. Most of our customers take smaller deliveries, so the new boat, with its six cargo holds taking 3700 barrels of fuel and 24,000 gallons of lube oil, will fill an important niche."

"We have one barge each on the Columbia River and in San Francisco Bay," Mr. Curry adds, "So if we have a barge in the dry dock in any of these ports we can send this boat down as relief."

With a 10-foot draft on a 14-foot molded depth and a 32-foot beam, the 126 ft Grade B product tanker, to be named Global Provider, is designed by Elliot Bay Design Group and is fully double-hulled. Fuel tanks located port and starboard of the engine room will carry a total of 8,900 gallons. Additional trim tanks are located in the forepeak and the stern quarters.

Brandt Schlender, Marine Project Management for Jesse Engineering, reports that the tanker is scheduled for delivery from the shipyard later in 2017.

In the engine room, aft of the twelve separate cargo holds, a pair of Cummins QSK 19M Tier 3 diesels, each generating 660 HP at 1800 RPM will provide propulsive power. These two in-line six-cylinder engines will each turn into Twin Disc MGXR02SC gears swinging 48-inch four-blade stainless steel props mounted on 4-inch by 17-foot shafts. A pair of Northern Lights generators will meet the boat's electrical and hydraulic power requirements.

On deck, a Rapp Marine HP30 5F crane will handle the hoses for product being pumped by a six-inch Blackmer pumps.

Jesse Engineering Project Manager Brandt Schlender with the twin 660 hp Cummins QSK19M main engines in place