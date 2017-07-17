20,000 TEU box ships to have Van der Velden rudders

JULY 17, 2017 — Five 20,000 TEU containerships ordered by China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding will sail with high efficiency full spade rudders delivered by Van der Velden Marine Systems.

Van der Velden is supplying its largest Atlantic rudders with ART (Asymmetric Rudder Technology) design and bulb, each having an area of approximately 100 sq.m and weighting over 250 tonnes.

The rudders are specially optimized for minimum cavitation at high speed, as well as ensuring first-class course-keeping and maneuverability. Their water-lubricated synthetic bearings are long-lasting and require little maintenance. The rudders are designed for easy dismounting when inspections and repairs are needed.

"We are very proud that China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited, one of the largest container shipping lines in the world, has selected Van der Velden Marine Systems as the supplier for the rudders on their newest mega container vessels," says Van der Velden Marine Systems Managing Director Wim Knoester. "With these contracts, we are pleased to say that we have strengthened our position in the Chinese market."

Van der Velden, part of the Damen Shipyards Group, continues to expand in Asian markets.

The Dutch company is recognized for its specialization in the design and production of premium rudders and steering gears. It is delivering high quality maneuvering equipment leadingshipyards in China, South Korea, Taiwan and India.

Recently, the company's board decided to continue to increase its Asian presence by opening its own office in Tokyo, Japan.

Mr. Masunari Yamamoto is the Van der Velden representative in Japan. With more than 40 years' experience in the Japanese naval market, he will be providing technical and commercial support .