Damen raises bar for yacht support vessel capabilities

JULY 17, 2017 — Planning to buy a super yacht when you hit the Power Ball jackpot? Then you will also, of course, need a yacht support vessel to carry along all the toys that you can't fit on the super yacht itself. That's where Damen Shipyards can help. With more than 10 yacht support vessels delivered or in build, it is a leader in this developing market.

Last week Damen launched New Frontiers, the latest evolution in its Yacht Support range. The 55 m vessel is scheduled for delivery in September and has been confirmed to appear at the Monaco Yacht Show, September 27-30.

New Frontiers will take her owner into new territory with a combination of adventure and super yacht support functions, says Commercial Director Rose Damen.

"New Frontiers is ripping up the rule book. It's still a Yacht Support vessel, but you can't put this vessel into one category or another – and that reflects exactly the wishes of our clients," she says. "They want their holiday to be about freedom and spontaneity – New Frontiers makes that possible. Whether it's a weekend dive adventure trip away from their superyacht or enjoying two locations at once linked by helicopter, it's all about unforgettable experiences and freedom. We're very excited to introduce New Frontiersin Monaco."

Damen Product Director Mark Vermeulen says: "A yacht support vessel offers super yacht owners more luxury yachting fun than ever, but at a much lower total cost of ownership than acquiring more capability with a larger yacht. Plus, they get all the benefits of flexible operations, straightforward maintenance and privacy. That's why we call it the Smart Stretch."

While New Frontiers shares its semi-displacement Damen Sea Ax platform with previous Yacht Support vessels, Damen's design team has raised the bar with a new layout and hundreds of enhanced yachting features.

New Frontiers key features

Owner suite on main deck

A total of 3 suites accommodating 6 guests Lounge and dining approx. 30 sq.m

Sun Deck approx. 50 sq.m

Aft Adventure Center with large stores/dive and sports center

Extra accommodations for fourstaff, pilots, security, guides

Helipad and Main Deck area of approx. 190 sq.m with standard fittings for modular tender cradles and containers (Total deck area 240 sq.m)

Reduced draft for operations in shallow waters

Low noise and vibrations in guest areas

Updated installations for smooth marina operations

Enhanced yachting AV and navigation systems

Performance knuckle-boom deck crane with capacity of 12 tonnes (6 tonnes at 11.50-moutreach)

Technically ready for A-frame installation (to launch and retrieve submersibles)

Key specifications