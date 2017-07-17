ABS updates exhaust gas scrubber advisory

JULY 17, 2017 — Classification society ABS has updated the ABS Advisory on Exhaust Gas Scrubber Systems (Scrubber Advisory) to help industry prepare for IMO's 2020 global sulfur cap.

"As I meet with owners and operators around the globe, there is a common focus on how best to comply with the upcoming global sulfur cap," says ABS Executive Vice President for Global Marine Dr. Kirsi Tikka. "This advisory provides in-depth guidance on scrubber technology selection and comes just as the marine industry is weighing the right compliance options for their fleets."

Central to the impending 2020 global sulfur cap are requirements to reduce the sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions from ships. Installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS), commonly referred to as scrubbers, is a potential solution for owners looking to comply with the upcoming requirements.

The updated ABS advisory includes background on air emission regulations and explores the different types of available scrubber technologies along with the associated installation and operational challenges for each.

"As we close in on 2020, scrubbers are under increasing consideration as a solution for many vessels," says ABS Director of Environmental Performance Thomas Kirk. "By utilizing this advisory to understand the unique characteristics of the available scrubber technologies, the marine industry will be able to make smarter decisions on the future of their fleets."

ABS has been a leader in helping industry prepare for upcoming air emission requirements. ABS introduced the world's first scrubber-ready notation, providing guidance for owners who are planning to retrofit their vessel with a SOx scrubber at a future date. By looking ahead during the design phase and accounting for possible retrofits in the future, owners are better prepared for future regulatory requirements and able to more cost-effectively retrofit their vessels.

ABS also published the ABS Guide for Exhaust Emission Abatement which applies to vessels fitted with an exhaust emission abatement system, including SOx scrubbers, selective catalytic reduction systems and exhaust gas recirculation for nitrous oxide (NOx) emission control. ABS can provide further support by completing a techno-economic analysis of the arrangements. Such studies consider the impact of capital and operating expenses to determine the life cycle cost of the installation, providing critical information to support vessel owners and operators in the decision making process.

Download the ABS Advisory on Exhaust Gas Scrubber Systems HERE