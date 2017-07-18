Disney to build third LNG fueled cruise ship at Meyer Werft

JULY 18, 2017 — Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, used last weekend's D23 Disney fan event in Anaheim, CA, to announce plans add a seventh ship to Disney Cruise Line.

Last year, Disney announced plans to build two new ships at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany with scheduled completion dates of 2021 and 2023. The seventh ship will be built by the same shipbuilder and is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

All ship names, design plans and itineraries are still in development, with each of the ships expected to have their own unique experiences. The three new ships will be fueled by LNG and be the same size – approximately 135,000 gross tons with about 1,250 guest staterooms planned – which is slightly larger than the newest Disney Cruise Line ships, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

"We decided two ships wouldn't be enough to hold all of the exciting new experiences we have been dreaming up to take family cruise vacations to a whole new level with immersive Disney storytelling, world-class family entertainment, and imaginative innovations that are fantastically fun and uniquely Disney," Mr. Chapek said. "By the time all three new ships are sailing, we'll have nearly doubled the size of our existing fleet."