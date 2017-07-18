Port of Los Angeles on track for record year for containers

JULY 18, 2017—Capped by a busy June, the Port of Los Angeles—the number container port in the North America—reports that it closed its 12-month fiscal year with recording breaking results, with total cargo volumes of 9.2 million TEUs. Volumes increased 8.1 percent in June compared to the same period last year, marking the second busiest June in the Port’s 110-year history.

During the Calendar Year 2016, the port was the top container port in North America, handling 8.86 million TEUs, ahead of the Port of Long Beach at 6.78 million TEUs, Port of New York/New Jersey, 6.25 TEUs, Port of Savannah, 3.64 million TEUs, and Port of Seattle/Tacoma, 3.62 million TEUs. The Port of Los Angeles expects to surpass last year’s totals.

This June, loaded imports at the Port of Los Angeles increased 4.7 percent to 372,272 TEUs. Loaded exports rose 3.5 percent to 145,527 TEUs. Along with an 18.6 percent rise in empty containers, overall June container volumes were 731,032 TEUs. Previously, the strongest June in Port history was 2014, when 736,439 TEUs moved through the port’s terminals.

Through June, total 2017 cargo volumes at the port are 4,482,548 TEUs, an increase of 8.4 percent compared to the same period in 2016.