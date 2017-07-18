APL records best ever fleet carbon reductions

JULY 18, 2017 — Containership operator APL — now part of the CMA CGM Group — reports that in 2016 recorded fleet carbon dioxide emissions were down by 48%, compared to its base level in 2009, and down by 3% compared with 2015. Verified by Lloyd's Register Group according to the Clean Cargo Working Group (CCWG) verification protocol and ISO14064-3:2006 standard, the achievement marks APL's seventh consecutive year of improvements.

"APL is pleased to register our best carbon reduction performance as yet, improving our fleet emission level by about 3%, versus our reduction in 2015. APL prides ourselves as a responsible carrier and will persevere in our pursuits of environmental excellence as we facilitate global trade," said APL Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Sartini.

Moving forward, APL aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions per container transported by 30% between 2015 and 2025, a target set by the CMA CGM Group. APL will also persist with cold-ironing development and pioneer ballast water treatment development, amongst others, by embracing technology innovation, clean energy sources and best practices.

"APL believes that every stakeholder plays a role in protecting our environment," said Mr. Sartini. "This is also why our sustainability programmes are being extended to our customers so that they too can make a difference in reducing carbon footprint via their shipments with APL. Through collaborative opportunities, we seek to help APL shippers design and manage their green supply chain."

