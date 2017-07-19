Wison gets BV approval in principle for 50 MW LNG power supply barge

JULY 19, 2017 — Shanghai, China, based Wison Offshore & Marine reports that its newly-developed floating storage regasification and power generation barge (W-FSRP) has received Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas.

W-FSRP integrates the functions of LNG loading and storage facilities, regasification and power generation.

Wison and Bureau Veritas have completed the validation for the design of a shallow draft barge typeW-FSRP that would supply 50 MW electrical power using LNG as primary fuel and MDO/HFO as backup. It would be moored at an inter coastal jetty or alongside a river bank in a location where environmental conditions are benign.



Key features are:

Integrated on board LNG storage, regasification facility, and power plant

Can be easily towed/shipped and installed in remote areas

Re-gas capacity: 10MMSCFD

Dual fuel engine and dual fuel system (in case of unstable LNG supply)

Either LNG storage or MDO storage allows about 14 days operation (a larger hull to accommodate more MDO storage or bigger LNG tanks can be provided if requested by the customer).

"With the interest in small scale LNG-to-power growing, we are developing the building blocks for a lean and integrated supply chain, said Mr. Maarten Spilker, Senior Solutions Director of Wison Offshore & Marine. "Combining LNG storage, regasification and power generation on a single facility significantly reduces the cost of infrastructure and makes small scale gas-to-power solutions more attractive".

"Bureau Veritas is very pleased to be involved at the very early stage of this 50MW FSRP design and to provide necessary technical assistance to Wison in order to help this Chinese shipyard develop a safe and effective power supply solution by near shore floating facilities to end users," said Mr. Jiahui Wu, Technical Manager of Bureau Veritas China. "Wison is one of the most active players in the new sectors of offshore market such as floating power plants and Bureau Veritas would like to further cooperate with Wison for such innovative offshore projects."