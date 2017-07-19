Horizon Shipbuilding launches new tug for McAllister Towing

The 100-foot-long Rosemary McAllister in Horizon Shipbuilding's Marine Travelift before its recent launching

JULY 19, 2017—While much of the media attention at Horizon Shipbuilding Inc., has focused on its construction of a series of passenger-only ferries for NYC Ferry, it is also building for another New York City customer. The Bayou La Batre, AL, shipbuilder recently launched the Rosemary McAllister, the second in a series of two Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) escort/rescue tugs for McAllister Towing & Transportation, New York, NY.

The tug is named for the wife of company chairman Brian A. McAllister. The first tug in the series, the Capt. Brian A. McAllister was delivered early this year by Horizon Shipbuilding and joined McAllister Towing’s New York Harbor fleet.

Propulsion for the 100 ft x40 ft Rosemary McAllister is supplied by two EPA-compliant Tier 4 Caterpillar 3516E diesel engines and Schottel SRP4000 FP azimuth thrusters.

Classed by ABS Maltese Cross A-1 Towing, Escort Service, FiFi 1 and Maltese Cross AMS, the 6,770 hp Rosemary McAllister will deliver 80 tons of bollard pull.

Designed by Jensen Maritime, Seattle, WA, the tug will provide enhanced ship docking as well as direct and indirect escorting for new post-Panamax and ultra-large vessels operating to the U.S. East Coast.

The tug’s towing machinery includes a Markey asymmetric render-recover winch on the bow and a Markey tow winch with a spool capacity of 2,500 ft of 2-¼ in wire on the stern.

Horizon Shipbuilding has also been contracted to build a third tug for McAllister Towing, as well as an 88-foot-long bunker barge for an undisclosed client, a 60-foot-long landing barge for Sunset Key, FL. It is also continuing production on passenger-only ferries for NYC Ferry.