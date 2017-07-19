Colonna's Shipyard wins $7.6 million Navy contract

JULY 19, 2017 — Colonna's Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, VA, is being awarded a $7,620,005 firm fixed price contract for USNS Narragansett (T-ATF-167) FY 2017 docking phased maintenance availability.

Work will involve ship repair, maintenance, and modernization.

Work will be performed in Norfolk, and is expected to be completed by January 2018.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,620,005 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured under full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received.

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, is the contracting activity.