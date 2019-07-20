MOL moves ahead on Smart Ships with ClassNK solution

JULY 20, 2019 — Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is harnessing big data to enhance engine plant preventive maintenance and reduce life cycle costs. As part of its Ishin Next — MOL Smart Ship Project, two of the company's newbuildings will be installed with the ClassNK CMAXS next-generation engine status monitoring system, developed by ClassNK Consulting Services, with upgraded functions.

The two ships will be installed with CMAXS e-GICSX, a system which monitors the electrically controlled main engine, supplied by Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., and CMAXS LC-A for auxiliary engines, supplied by Daihatsu Diesel. LTD.

Both CMAXS systems will operate simultaneously, gathering information from VDR, data logger and the main engine. This information (Big Data) is consolidated on a common platform for analysis and the potential future improvement. The common platform also allows the user to clarify results of machinery diagnostics and troubleshooting using a common interface.

ClassNK CMAXS utilizes sensor data to offer diagnoses of onboard machinery and equipment to enable condition monitoring maintenance and avoid unnecessary downtime.

Sensor data acquired by ClassNK CMAXS is integrated into an cloud database, CMAXS Web Service, allowing the information to be shared both on board and on shore. A support service is also available for shipping companies and crew for CMAXS functions and remote monitoring by machinery manufacturers through CMAXS Web Service.

ClassNK CMAXS has been developed in partnership with Diesel United, Ltd., Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Makita Corporation, Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co, Ltd., and Naniwa Pump Mfg Co., Ltd., ’