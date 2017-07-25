OCIMF and ReCAAP step up counterpiracy cooperation

JULY 25, 2017 — In a move aimed at boosting the fight against piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia, the ReCAAP Information Sharing Center has signed an MOU with OCIMF.

ReCAAP is the acronym of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia, a regional government-to-government agreement to promote and enhance cooperation in this area. OCIMF is the Oil Companies International Marine Forum, which represents the interests of oil company owned tanker tonnage.

Under the agreement, both parties will share information, best practices and expertise.

The signing of the MOU builds on an existing collaborative relationship between ReCAAP Information Sharing Center and OCIMF. In late 2015, the two, along with other interested parties, formed a working group to develop a comprehensive guide for shipowners and seafarers operating in Asian waters. This led to the publication earlier this year of The Regional Guide to Counter Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia.

"Over the past few years, the incidences of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia have gradually declined. Continued vigilance and engagement with stakeholders are essential in safeguarding the interests of ships and seafarers operating in Asia. ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre's deepening partnership with OCIMF represents our commitment to work with industry to support the safety and security of ship owners and mariners," said Masafumi Kuroki, Executive Director of ReCAAP Information Sharing Center

.

"OCIMF is an international organization focused on safety, security and environmental issues affecting the oil shipping industry. We have common values with the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre to keep seafarers safe and the maritime highways secure. In today's uncertain world, industry must work collaboratively and support governments in protecting our vital interests ensuring global trade can be safely conducted. This memorandum of understanding acknowledges the importance of that relationship," said OCIMF's Director, Andrew Cassels.



Download the Regional Guide to Counter Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia HERE