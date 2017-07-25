BAE San Diego gets $49.8 million mod to Navy contract

USS Comstock (LSD 45) USS Comstock (LSD 45) U.S. Navy photo

JULY 25, 2017 — BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California, is being awarded a $49,817,624 modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-12-C-4403) to definitize USS Comstock (LSD 45) fiscal 2017 phased maintenance availability.

USS Comstock is a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship delivered by Avondale Shipyards in 1990.

A phased maintenance availability includes the planning and execution of depot-level maintenance, alterations and modifications that will update and improve the ship's military and technical capabilities. This modification includes an option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $49,992,701.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by October 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $49,817,624 will be obligated at the time of award, of which funds in the amount of $47,030,264 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

