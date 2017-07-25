Fincantieri eyes possibilities for new uses of adhesives

JULY 25, 2017 – Fincantieri has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Mapei S.p.A that, it says, will help it optimize installation times, reduce the weight of certain materials, improve acoustic insulation by using specific products and develop and extend the use of adhesives products in some shipbuilding applications.

Mapei is a leader in adhesive and chemical products for the construction sector that has a business line of shipbuilding industry products.

The research issues will mainly relate to development of innovative products that will include adhesives, underfloor structures, surface materials (technical and finishing), grouts, supporting wall panels, detergents for the cleaning of furnished areas, materials and protection systems for furnished areas, thermal, acoustic and mechanical insulation.

In the start-up phase, activities will focus on of materials and resins for innovative and high quality finishes, for waterproofing of wet areas, as well as textiles having high sound absorption characteristics.

"The cooperation with Mapei, worldwide leader in its market segment, is wholly consistent with our strategy of increasing the final added value of the product we provide," said Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri. "For this reason, we need partners sharing our same commitment to innovation, helping us to develop new ideas and projects in specific fields".".

"The agreement signed with Fincantieri represents an important starting point for R&D activities of Mapei," said Giorgio Squinzi, Managing Director of Mapei S.p.A. and CEO of Mapei Group. "With this collaboration, the sharing of information and know-how will be crucial to make Mapei a major actor in the marine industrial market. Our production already includes a line dedicated to this sector but, thanks to this cooperation we can improve it and increase our offer of high performing products specifically formulated to meet the different needs of the shipbuilding industry."