U.S.-flag lines get Transcom awards totaling $871 million

JULY 26, 2017 — U.S. Transportation Command has awarded eleven U.S.-flag shipping lines contract modifications worth a total of more than $871 million.
All the awards are option year contract modifications for international ocean and intermodal distribution services.
Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order, and is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2018.
The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.
The shipping lines and estimated amounts are:
American President Lines Ltd Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona $230,749,372
Maersk Line Ltd, Norfolk, Virginia $204,458,639
Matson Navigation Co. Inc., Oakland, California $85,515,856
Hapag-Lloyd USA LLC, Piscataway, New Jersey $82,626,528
American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier LLC, Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey $60,071,134
Farrell Lines Inc., Norfolk, Virginia $57,755,370
Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, New York $50,062,446
TOTE Maritime Alaska Inc., Federal Way, Washington $27,313,474
Central Gulf Lines Inc., Mobile, Alabama $21,979,331
TransAtlantic Lines, Greenwich, Connecticut $18,480,592
TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico LLC, Jacksonville, Florida $18,079,097
Young Brothers Ltd, Honolulu, Hawaii $16,595,001