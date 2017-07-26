U.S.-flag lines get Transcom awards totaling $871 million

JULY 26, 2017 — U.S. Transportation Command has awarded eleven U.S.-flag shipping lines contract modifications worth a total of more than $871 million.

All the awards are option year contract modifications for international ocean and intermodal distribution services.

Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order, and is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2018.

The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

The shipping lines and estimated amounts are:

American President Lines Ltd Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona $230,749,372

Maersk Line Ltd, Norfolk, Virginia $204,458,639



Matson Navigation Co. Inc., Oakland, California $85,515,856

Hapag-Lloyd USA LLC, Piscataway, New Jersey $82,626,528

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier LLC, Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey $60,071,134

Farrell Lines Inc., Norfolk, Virginia $57,755,370

Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, New York $50,062,446

TOTE Maritime Alaska Inc., Federal Way, Washington $27,313,474

Central Gulf Lines Inc., Mobile, Alabama $21,979,331

TransAtlantic Lines, Greenwich, Connecticut $18,480,592

TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico LLC, Jacksonville, Florida $18,079,097

Young Brothers Ltd, Honolulu, Hawaii $16,595,001