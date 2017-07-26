First NYK Group ships with scrubbers will have Wartsila systems

Two NYK BP Handymax bulk carriers to be built at Oshima Shipyard will be equipped with Wärtsilä scrubbers

JULY 26, 2017 — Two new 56,000 DWT handymax bulk carriers under construction at Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Japan are to be equipped with Wärtsilä exhaust gas cleaning systems.

The ships are being built for Tokyo based NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd. (NYK BP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

These are the first vessels owned or chartered by NYK Group to be equipped with exhaust gas cleaning systems installed. This is also Wärtsilä's first supply order of this equipment from any Japanese company.

Wärtsilä will also provide project management and commissioning of the systems. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in June.

By fitting the Wärtsilä system, the ships will be compliant with IMO SOx regulations that come into force in 2020.

"We are pleased and proud to be the supplier of choice for these two new ships, especially as it gives us an inroad into the Japanese market for exhaust gas cleaning solutions. The value proposition that Wärtsilä presented was clearly the deciding factor in the award of this contract," says Sigurd Jenssen, Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

"Together with Oshima Shipbuilding, we compared performance, price and fuel costs of similar products developed by other companies before choosing Wärtsilä's scrubber system," said a representative from NYK BP.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard commencing in July 2018. The first vessel is due to be delivered to NYK in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the second in the first quarter of 2019.