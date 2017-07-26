MacGregor books big order for Bangladesh FSRU project

JULY 26, 2017 — MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed an order for on-vessel equipment, product fabrication, engineering and project management for a complete mooring and riser system that will serve the Moheshkhali floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal – Bangladesh's first LNGimport terminal, which will be located offshore Moheshkhali island in the Bay of Bengal

The MacGregor order was booked into Cargotec's second quarter 2017 order intake. The delivery will be completed in the second quarter 2018.

MacGregor's order is part of an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract to provide Excelerate the mooring and gas transfer system for a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

MacGregor's scope of supply includes on-vessel equipment, Flintstone mooring connectors, as well as project management for the fabrication, procurement and project management of the complete mooring and riser system for the FSRU operated by Excelerate Energy.

"This is an important order for us. We are happy to be involved in this interesting collaboration project of several trusted companies," says Høye G. Høyesen, Vice President, Advanced Offshore Solutions, MacGregor. "We bring our vast expertise in managing demanding mooring projects but also our long experience from the mooring business."

"We are happy to be involved in this floating LNG terminal project. This order is a natural step in our strategy to expand to the FSRU market with one of world's leading players," says Michel van Roozendaal, President, MacGregor. "This order proves the combined strength of both MacGregor and Flintstone."

MacGregor acquired the majority of Flintstone shares last autumn.