Philly Shipyard delivers another LNG-ready Jones Act tanker

JULY 27, 2017 —Philly Shipyard, Inc. yesterday delivered the American Liberty, the third of four next generation 50,000 dwt product tankers that it is building for Kinder Morgan, Inc. subsidiary American Petroleum Tankers (APT).

The next generation 50,000 dwt product tanker is based on a Hyundai Mipo Dockyards (HMD) design that also incorporates numerous fuel efficiency features, flexible cargo capability, and meets the latest regulatory requirements.

The vessel has also received LNG Ready Level 1 approval from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). The 600-foot tanker has a carrying capacity of 14.5 million gallons of crude oil or refined products.

"We are proud to deliver another quality vessel to American Petroleum Tankers," said Steinar Nerbovik, Philly Shipyard's President and CEO. "This vessel is delivered on time, the hallmark of great shipbuilding that our customers depend on. As we celebrate this achievement and say farewell to the American Liberty, we wish the crew a safe and successful voyage beyond our shipyard here in Philadelphia."

The shipbuilder has delivered 27 vessels in its nearly twenty year history. Currently, the shipyard has one additional 50,000 dwt tanker for APT and two 3,600 TEU containerships for Matson Navigation Company, Inc. under construction. In addition, Philly Shipyard has initiated construction of up to four 3,700 TEU containerships for its own account and has signed a letter of intent with a leading Jones Act operator concerning a firm order for the first pair of these vessels with options for the second pair of these vessels.