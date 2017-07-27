Horizon Shipbuilding and MJP sign sales and service agreement

JULY 27, 2017 — Columbus, OH, headquartered Marine Jet Power, Inc. (MJP) and Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc, Bayou La Batre, AL, have signed an agreement for Horizon to become MJP sales and service provider in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Master Sales and Service Agreement names Horizon as an authorized retailer and service provider for MJP's water jets covering the coastal markets in the U.S, Gulf region.

MJP manufactures a full line of stainless steel and aluminum waterjets with mixed- or axial-flow, covering engine powers from 112 kW to 21 MW, and intake diameters from 250 mm to 1550 mm.

"Horizon is uniquely positioned to guide and support current and future water jet operators through the selection, purchasing and operating phases of Marine Jet Power ownership," said Douglas Natoce, MJP President. "We are delighted to add Horizon to the MJP worldwide support network, their knowledge, personnel and location provide an ideal foundation for growing sales and supporting current customers in this important region."

"This agreement provides Horizon with the opportunity to communicate the benefits of MJP's product line to our customers," said John R. Hotz, Horizon Shipbuilding's Vice President of Business Development. "We are committed to offering high-quality products and value-added services to our customers and MJP fits well into our refit, repower and service side of the business."