ABS class for both units of U.S.-built liquefied gas ATB

JULY 28, 2017 — The Harvest, an ATB barge purpose-built to transport liquefied anhydrous ammonia, recently delivered to Savage Companies by Vigor has been classed by ABS, which also classed the connecting tug, Abundance, built by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders.

"The delivery of this ATB represents a landmark achievement for all of the project stakeholders as well as the U.S. shipbuilding industry," says ABS Americas Division President Jamie Smith. "The first-of-its-kind in over three decades, the Harvest will help reshape the U.S. fleet and support safer trading in U.S. waters."

The Harvest is the first complex liquefied ammonia transport barge built in the U.S. since 1982. Carrying up to 22,000 tons of anhydrous ammonia (NH3), a key ingredient in phosphate-based fertilizer, the vessel will support the Jones Act trade of Tampa Port Services, LLC, a subsidiary of the Mosaic Company, the world's leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash.

The ATB will be operated by a subsidiary of Savage Companies,

"Working with the ABS Global Gas Solutions team and leveraging its experience in safety and innovation supported a successful delivery of the Harvest on an aggressive schedule," says Vigor Senior Vice President and Program Manager Joe Corvelli. "This vessel, which incorporates the latest technologies, is an important part of Tampa Port Services' operations and will contribute to a more efficient and sustainable Jones Act fleet."

Responding to increased industry focus on gas, ABS launched its Global Gas Solutions team in 2013 to support industry in developing gas-related projects. The team offers guidance in liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating structures and systems, gas fuel systems and equipment, gas carriers, and regulatory and statutory requirements. ABS has extensive experience with the full scope of gas-related assets and has been the classification society of choice for some of the most advanced gas carriers in service.