Norfolk Dredging wins $50.3 million Delaware River contract

Norfolk Dredging&#039;s fleet includes 24&quot; cutterhead cutter suction dredge Charleston Norfolk Dredging's fleet includes 24" cutterhead cutter suction dredge Charleston

JULY 28, 2017 — Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, VA, was awarded a $50,273,355 firm-fixed-price contract for Delaware River main channel deepening, upper reach B.

Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of July 27, 2018.

Fiscal 2017 other funds in the amount of $50,273,355 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-17-C-0020).

