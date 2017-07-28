Bath Iron Works gets $11.3 million mod to DDG 51 lead yard contract

JULY 28, 2017 — Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is being awarded an $11,392,918 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-12-C-2313) to exercise options for DDG 51 class lead yard services.

The contract provides liaison and technical support; engineering, design and configuration management; systems engineering team; turnkey and crew indoctrination and orientation.

Work will be performed in Brunswick, Maine (95 percent); and Bath, Maine (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2018.

Fiscal 2012 and 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,768,572 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.