OSK-ShipTech retained for Danish ferry project

Ane Læsø is one of two ferries currently operating on route linking island of Læsø with Frederikshavn

JULY 31, 2017 — Danish consultancy OSK-ShipTech A/S has been retained by ferry operator Færgeselskabet Læsø K/S to lead a project to potentially purchase and construct a new ferry for operation on the company's route linking the island of Læsø with Frederikshavn.

"We're happy that the Læsø ferry company chose us for the contract," says Kristian Carøe Lind, CTO at OSK-ShipTech. "A ferry project of this magnitude gives us the possibility to bring all of our competences to the table, and we are looking forward to examining whether the premises for a completely new ferry exist and subsequently potentially deliver a ship that is totally optimized to service this route,"

OSK-ShipTech is part of the OSK Group and provides maritime services that include, among other things, ship design, interior design, and has been being involved in a broad range of Danish and international shipping projects.

With the newbuilding of a new Læsø-ferry, OSK-ShipTech will be in charge of design, specifications, tendering, building, interior and technical solutions.

"There is a rise in the tourism to Læsø, and one of the most important things in attracting new tourists is smooth and frequent access to the island. We are looking forward to our new cooperation with OSK-ShipTech A/S to develop a new and bigger ferry which is tailor-made for the route so passengers can travel faster to and from the island and to ensure room for our passengers on the preferred sailings," says Lars Rieks, CEO of Færgeselskabet Læsø K/S

Læsø is among those Danish islands without a bridge and is dependent on a ferry connection to bring the residents, freight and tourists to and from the island. Every year around 270,000 passengers take the 90-minutes long ferry trip between Frederikshavn and Læsø. Today, the ferries Ane Læsø, built in1995, and Margrete Læsø, built in 1997, are sailing the route. The ferries can hold 55 and 75 cars respectively and 440 and 589 travelers.

The passenger and car capacity on the new potential ferry to Læsø is still to be decided, as is the shipbuilder.

