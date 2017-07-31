MTU showcases yacht and megayacht solutions

The high-performance Series 4000 engines for yachts are modified slightly to meet IMO Tier III and launched on the market with MTU's SCR system. The engines will be available as 12, 16 and 20-cylinder versions for a power range extending from 1,920 to 3,900 kW

JULY 31, 2017 — Rolls-Royce is showing off the latest MTU propulsion systems and service solutions for motor and sailing yachts at this year's yacht shows in Cannes and Monaco.

At the Festival de la Plaisance in Cannes, which takes place September 12-17, MTU will be presenting a close-to-production prototype hybrid system based on its 16-cylinder Series 2000 engine. The focus will also be on models of the Pininfarina bridge components and MTU's Premium Yacht Service.

The latest MTU propulsion solutions for mega yachts will be on display September 27-30 at the Monaco Yacht Show where it= will be presenting its advanced-design Series 4000 engines for IMO III, including MTU's SCR system.

A model of the new close-to-production prototype MTU hybrid system based on the 16V 2000 M96 engine will be on display.

Yacht owners will benefit from the combination of high performance and efficiency in addition to the comfort and luxury of silent, low-vibration cruising.

The MTU hybrid propulsion systems are designed on a modular basis and, depending on the diesel-engine series, will cover various electrical outputs within series solutions.

"Electric motors and hybrid propulsion systems from MTU will be an important mobility component for marine propulsion systems of the future," says Stefan Müller, Head of Application Center Marine & Offshore at MTU. "MTU offers a proven, series solution, which combines the mechanical and electrical components to provide optimum performance through MTU's automation system."

MTU has delivered an innovative hybrid propulsion system designed to meet the client's specific requirements for "Sailing Yacht A", the world's largest sailing yacht, which was commissioned in spring 2017. This is a combined diesel-electric propulsion system, which offers seven different propulsion modes. When needed, a high speed can be reached using the combination of both diesel and electric propulsion, but can also provide slow, extremely efficient cruising with very low vibration levels and reduced fuel consumption.

In addition to this exceptional project, MTU has also completed additional hybrid projects, in partnership with the Heesen Yachts shipyard, for example. With its "Nova Hybrid" project, Heesen is offering a 50-m fast displacement luxury yacht in its portfolio, which features a combination of 1,200 kW of diesel power (2 x MTU 12V 2000 M61) and 2 x 110 kW of electrical output. The all-aluminium yacht can travel at a speed of 9 knots on its electrical power source alone, while offering completely silent cruising.

Propulsion systems for megayachts (IMO III + II)

MTU will be showcasing its latest generation of Series 4000 engines at the Monaco Yacht Show, which comply with IMO III emission regulations when combined with MTU's SCR system. The high performance engines for yachts will be available as 12, 16 and 20-cylinder versions covering the power range from 1,920 to 3,900 kW. MTU will still include IMO II engines in its range.

MTU's new SCR system

With the new integrated solution for IMO III, consisting of MTU's propulsion system and SCR exhaust gas aftertreatment system, the customer benefits from an optimally matched system. Taking up little space and offering flexible installation, it features an excellent power to weight ratio. The SCR system from MTU is also flexible in operation: depending on the area (IMO II or IMO III) in which the yacht is sailing, the SCR system can be switched on or off as required.

MTU's SCR system is a fully controlled system, with real-time nitrogen oxide (NOx) measurement upstream and downstream of the SCR. This also regulates the amount of reactant injected to ensure that it is precise and ideal regardless of the operating conditions. The first IMO III yacht propulsion system with two 16V 4000 M73R MTU engines will be used in a new 80 m megayacht built by the Bilgin Yachts shipyard in Istanbul.

MTU on board new yachts at the trade shows

A number of yachts on display at the shows in Cannes and Monaco feature MTU engines. In Cannes, they will include the 38-m long Skyler from Benetti (2 x MTU 12V 2000), the Sunseeker 131 from Sunseeker (2 x MTU 12V 4000). In Monaco, visitors will have the opportunity to look around Heesen's Home (2 x MTU 12V 2000), and Mangusta's 165 E series (4 x MTU 16V 2000).