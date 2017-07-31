Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding delivers second Kirby ATB

The shipyard delivered the first of the two ATBs in fall 2016

JULY 31, 2017 — Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) of Sturgeon Bay, WI, a subsidiary of Fincantieri Marine Group, has delivered the second of two Articulated Tug Barge (ATB) units to Houston based Kirby Corporation.

Delivered on schedule the ATB components are the tug Paul McLernan and the 155,000-barrel barge 155-02.

The delivery completes a contract signed in July 2014, with the first ATB being delivered in the fall of 2016.

Some of the particulars for these units are:

The 6,000-HP tug measures 123' x 38' x 22', is certified ABS Class +A-1 Towing Service, +AMS, and is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and communications technology.

The 155,000 bbl barge, 521' x 72' x 41', is purpose-built to carry petroleum or chemical cargoes domestically.

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding has been very successful over the years with a strong commitment to customers resulting in significant repeat business. Kirby currently operates several ATB units built by the shipyars in the mid-2000s.

Todd Thayse, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Vice President and General Manager, commented, "Our contract with Kirby to build a pair of ATBs was significant for our FBS team, this vessel is expected to exceed performance expectations as her sister vessel has already done over the past year. We are thankful for the loyalty and confidence our customers have demonstrated over the years and we look forward to future new build programs with Kirby"